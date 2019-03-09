Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Soe Lan Yee. View Sign

YEE, Judy Soe Lan Judy Soe Lan Yee (nee Chan) passed away peacefully on Thursday February 28th, 2019 in her home of 54 years, after being cared for in her final years by her good friend, Daisy Breuer. Born in 1939 in Surabaya, Indonesia to a large family, she made her mark early in her adult life by working as a translator in Hong Kong. She spoke five languages, which opened the world to her and soon she would find herself in Canada, marrying Dick (Jeg Yung) Yee. Dick and Judy worked tirelessly to build their business, the Seven Oaks Store at the intersection of Carey Road and Glanford Avenue. Neighbours and friends came to the store for more than groceries; they came to drink Chinese tea and hear her stories and opinions, about which she never hesitated to share. While small in physical stature, Judy was a larger-than-life personality who gave the world more than she ever took. As the business grew, so did the family. She is survived by her children, Lori (Alec), Trevor, Karen ( John), Kim ( Brian) and Lili ( Dean). Judy never seemed to run out of energy, raising a family, running the store and managing numerous rental properties in and around Victoria, with occasional travel abroad to Asia. Mom always said the reason she worked so hard was to provide for her children so that they could succeed in life. Her later years, following the passing of her husband, Dick Yee in 2003, were spent at a slower pace, talking with friends, looking after a large garden, taking pride in her children's accomplishments and showing pictures of her cherished grandchildren, Adam, Alexandria, John Jr., Jaclyn, Madelyn, Nicholas and Ella. Judy (Mom) was a great friend and neighbour, a beautiful and loving mother and wife. She will be missed tremendously but never forgotten. Condolences may be offered to the family at







YEE, Judy Soe Lan Judy Soe Lan Yee (nee Chan) passed away peacefully on Thursday February 28th, 2019 in her home of 54 years, after being cared for in her final years by her good friend, Daisy Breuer. Born in 1939 in Surabaya, Indonesia to a large family, she made her mark early in her adult life by working as a translator in Hong Kong. She spoke five languages, which opened the world to her and soon she would find herself in Canada, marrying Dick (Jeg Yung) Yee. Dick and Judy worked tirelessly to build their business, the Seven Oaks Store at the intersection of Carey Road and Glanford Avenue. Neighbours and friends came to the store for more than groceries; they came to drink Chinese tea and hear her stories and opinions, about which she never hesitated to share. While small in physical stature, Judy was a larger-than-life personality who gave the world more than she ever took. As the business grew, so did the family. She is survived by her children, Lori (Alec), Trevor, Karen ( John), Kim ( Brian) and Lili ( Dean). Judy never seemed to run out of energy, raising a family, running the store and managing numerous rental properties in and around Victoria, with occasional travel abroad to Asia. Mom always said the reason she worked so hard was to provide for her children so that they could succeed in life. Her later years, following the passing of her husband, Dick Yee in 2003, were spent at a slower pace, talking with friends, looking after a large garden, taking pride in her children's accomplishments and showing pictures of her cherished grandchildren, Adam, Alexandria, John Jr., Jaclyn, Madelyn, Nicholas and Ella. Judy (Mom) was a great friend and neighbour, a beautiful and loving mother and wife. She will be missed tremendously but never forgotten. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close