Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia H. WHITE. View Sign Obituary

Our beautiful mom, wife and grandmother passed away in her 87th year, after a brief illness.



Julia will be forever missed by her beloved husband of 63 years, Bruce; her daughters Kimberly (Tim Gilhooly) and Laurie (Drew Irwin); grandchildren, Bryce and Conor (Laura Waugh) Gilhooly and Andrew and Julia Irwin.



Julia grew up in Toronto and met Bruce in their early working years. They spent many wonderful years in Ontario, making life-long friends, doing all of the activities they loved. Whether it was golfing, curling, skiing or bridge, Julia lived her life to the fullest. Some of the happiest moments were the 40 years of times shared with both family and friends, at the cottage in Muskoka. She especially enjoyed time spent with the grandchildren; watersports on the lake, hiking Cathedral Lakes, skiing Silver Star.



If you knew Julia, you would know that she had a passion for curling. She was one of the most avid curlers you could meet - enjoying playing and coaching, both adults and kids. Their move to BC, only 10 years ago, was enhanced by the new friendships made, both golfing and curling at Glen Meadows G&CC.



Julia will be remembered for her great sense of humour, honesty and loyalty; and occasionally, her stubbornness.



Julia's family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Sidney North Saanich Yacht Club on Friday, June 7th, 2019 from 2-4PM. In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully appreciated to the Greater Victoria Curling Academy (

Our beautiful mom, wife and grandmother passed away in her 87th year, after a brief illness.Julia will be forever missed by her beloved husband of 63 years, Bruce; her daughters Kimberly (Tim Gilhooly) and Laurie (Drew Irwin); grandchildren, Bryce and Conor (Laura Waugh) Gilhooly and Andrew and Julia Irwin.Julia grew up in Toronto and met Bruce in their early working years. They spent many wonderful years in Ontario, making life-long friends, doing all of the activities they loved. Whether it was golfing, curling, skiing or bridge, Julia lived her life to the fullest. Some of the happiest moments were the 40 years of times shared with both family and friends, at the cottage in Muskoka. She especially enjoyed time spent with the grandchildren; watersports on the lake, hiking Cathedral Lakes, skiing Silver Star.If you knew Julia, you would know that she had a passion for curling. She was one of the most avid curlers you could meet - enjoying playing and coaching, both adults and kids. Their move to BC, only 10 years ago, was enhanced by the new friendships made, both golfing and curling at Glen Meadows G&CC.Julia will be remembered for her great sense of humour, honesty and loyalty; and occasionally, her stubbornness.Julia's family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Sidney North Saanich Yacht Club on Friday, June 7th, 2019 from 2-4PM. In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully appreciated to the Greater Victoria Curling Academy ( www.curlingacademyvictoria.ca ) or a charity of your choice. Published in The Times Colonist from May 31 to June 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close