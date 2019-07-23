Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Wedgbury. View Sign Obituary

My mother, Julia Wedgbury, left this earth on May 19 to join her beloved husband John Wedgbury. It is hard to encapsulate an entire lifetime in a few paragraphs, let alone tell of a person whose love, drive and intelligence affected her family and friends. Through World War Two to present-day Victoria she lived an extraordinary life of grace, determination and kindness. My mother and her younger sister, Toni Micol, were constant companions for years and showed a mutual bond of love and respect. She was one of the "Greatest Generation" and will be lovingly remembered by her son, Andrew, sister Toni, grandson Bram, and daughter-in-law Kathy. Published in The Times Colonist on July 23, 2019

