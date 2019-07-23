Julia Wedgbury (June 17, 1923 - May 19, 2019)
Obituary

My mother, Julia Wedgbury, left this earth on May 19 to join her beloved husband John Wedgbury. It is hard to encapsulate an entire lifetime in a few paragraphs, let alone tell of a person whose love, drive and intelligence affected her family and friends. Through World War Two to present-day Victoria she lived an extraordinary life of grace, determination and kindness. My mother and her younger sister, Toni Micol, were constant companions for years and showed a mutual bond of love and respect. She was one of the "Greatest Generation" and will be lovingly remembered by her son, Andrew, sister Toni, grandson Bram, and daughter-in-law Kathy.
Published in The Times Colonist on July 23, 2019
