MATSON, Julian B. June 26, 1935 - July 11, 2019 To reach port we must sail, sometimes with the wind, and sometimes against it, but we must not drift or lie at anchor. It's been a very tough few weeks. July 11th at 12:35pm Julian Brown Matson slipped his lines and sailed ... My partner, my love, my safe place to be has peacefully slipped away from his jetty. Our heavenly Boatswain has rallied Julian Matson to set sail for "charter unknown of the best kind". His bones date back to 1935 and he has courageously battled Parkinson Disease, and later, blindness. No more suffering my beloved - just my broken heart. I have lost you, my anchor, my compass, my best friend. For now, and forever. My husband's brilliant shining star has quietly transformed. Julian was the center around which I swirled, and now there is a big hole in the universe. Whether one knew him casually or intimately, an instant bond was forged that would never be broken. Julian was diagnosed with Parkinson Disease in his early 40's yet he still kept his infectious smile. He was the happiest sailing, fixing, sanding, varnishing, and polishing his 1922, 73-foot classic wooden power boat, called the Argonaut 11. Originally, he lived aboard the old mission boat so he could afford university to become a mechanical engineer. He was the youngest mechanical engineer plant superintendent at Harmac. He thrived on working out problems, and fixing them with an astute crew. And with a long time, business partner, transformed a small marina business into Boat Harbour Marine Ltd. Julian deeply touched untold numbers, and will be forever burned into our psyches. He was kind, patient, forgiving, hard working and highly intelligent. He had lots of fun in his life along with living a unique, remarkable, priceless lifestyle at Boat Harbour. Survived by Matsonia Matson aka- wife, 24/7 caregiver, and favourite antagonist. He had nieces a nephew and a sister. Although he raised no children, he loved his 2 wonderful exotic cats Soosy-Cyan and the late Sidney. They were human enough to be a great comfort, giving him much company and affection, while he combatted this nasty little disease. He liked the song by Neil Young called Old Man, and enjoyed a drink of Mount Gay rum. My love for you, my beautiful, brave husband, is timeless and profound. These past 21 years with you, were the absolute best, and I wouldn't change a thing (except wish for longer). Now when I look back there will be part of me that's missing. And its as definite as if I lost an arm or leg-only more so, because there is something missing inside. I am comfortable in my marrow "letting go" and I promise not to be selfish wishing you back. I must learn to rest and consider my future. Sending sailing prayers in my heart. At Julian's request there will be no funeral and fuss. His urn will be displayed beginning July 23rd at the Royal Oak Burial Park Mausoleum - Bank G South Room Niche 3 on level E. In lieu of flowers please donate directly to the Veteran's Day Care Program and over night respite program at The Lodge at Broadmead. With this help from Veterans Affairs a few years ago, Julian attended weekly allowing him to live at home for years longer.





