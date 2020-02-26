Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julianna (Olga) Yakimovich. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

YAKIMOVICH, Julianna (Olga) April 6, 1924 - February 20, 2020 Olga passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 20, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Olga was born in Poland on April 6, 1924 and immigrated to Canada at the age of 13. She grew up in The Pas, Manitoba, where she met her husband George, and they married in 1941. They moved to Victoria, BC to start their family, and being ambitious, the couple then started their own construction business, building and renovating many homes in the Greater Victoria area. George and Olga's success led them to building apartment buildings, and Olga was one of the founding members of the Victoria Apartment Owner's Association. Olga's acuity in business and finance was respected throughout the community. Her success allowed her to contribute financially back to the community that supported her, including the Queen Alexandra Children's Hospital and establishing the Yakimovich Wellness Centre at Eldercare Foundation. Over the years, Olga enjoyed spending time in Palm Springs with friends and family. Olga was predeceased by her mother Pearl and father Harry, her grandson Jamie and then her loving husband George. She will be lovingly missed by her son Ernie (Yvonne), daughter Sonjia (Ken); grandchildren Angela (Doug), Doug (Kerry), Gary, Laura (Cam); great-grandchildren Dana, Natasha, Christopher, Alex, Matthew, Alysha, Jakob, Ben and Kendra; and great-great-grandchildren: Natalie, Cashis, Timothy, Brodyn and Sophia. The family would like to thank Parkwood Court and Comfort Keepers for the kindness, care and compassion provided to Olga during her final years. A Celebration of Olga's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Eldercare Foundation, 1454 Hillside Avenue, Victoria, BC V8T 2B7 (







