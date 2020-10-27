It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of my beautiful wife Julie. She battled bravely till the end but eventually the cancer won. She had a heart of gold and always saw the best in everyone she met. She is no longer in pain and is no longer suffering. I want to thank all her close friends who were there till the end, special thanks to Carolee and Melanie. I would also like to thank the Cancer Clinic at the Jubilee Hospital for the services provided. The Victoria Hospice, what can I say you are amazing and made her last days as comfortable as possible, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. There will be a celebration of life at a later date for all her friends to come and remember an amazing women. I love you to the moon and back Julie may you rest in peace, until we meet again.



Love you always your husband Mike.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store