Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

DUDDRIDGE, Julie Anne April 24, 1954 - July 12, 2019 We are very sad to announce the passing of our precious Julie. Julie died peacefully in Victoria at the Royal Jubilee Hospital where she enjoyed visiting with family and friends and looking out the window of her room to the Richmond Pavilion building where she was born. Julie will be deeply missed by Jim, her loving husband of 40 years, their children Amanda (Clayton), and Geoffrey (Jaimie), and their grandchildren, Elliot, Calvin, James and Melanie. Also missing Julie will be her dear sister Jane (Mike), her father David, as well as nieces and nephews and many other relatives and cherished friends. Julie is pre-deceased by her mother, Ynes Helen. Julie was raised in Victoria and, after graduating from Oak Bay High School in 1971, went directly into residence at Royal Jubilee Hospital where she trained to become a Registered Nurse. Julie and Jim were married in 1978 and built a home at Willis Point. In 1983 they moved to Port McNeill following Jim's work, and then in 1986 relocated to Nanaimo where they remained. Julie was a brilliant, generous, fun-loving, and compassionate person. She went through the ranks of Girl Guides beginning as a Brownie, and then continued her involvement through adulthood as a leader. She excelled in organizing and participating in Guiding camps, community functions, and church leadership at St. Philips in Lantzville, in addition to a long run of 45 years volunteering as head nurse for Operation Trackshoes. If something needed organizing, she was always there clutching her handy clipboard and assigning tasks. Most of all, Julie loved her children and provided them the nurturing, guidance and wisdom they now pass on to their children. She was their moral compass and Julie was most saddened she could not remain here to see their families grow. Likewise, we are all sorry the grandchildren had so little time to share and have fun with their Nana. Our eternal gratitude goes out to Dr. Fenton and the team of Oncologists at the BC Cancer Agency for their knowledge, compassion, and expertise that gave us added time to enjoy with Julie. Also to the Nurses, Doctors, and Health Care Aides on 8 South who helped Julie stay comfortable and make the most of her final few months with her family and friends. There will be a celebration of life held at Trinity United Church, 6234 Spartan Rd. in Nanaimo, at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 27. In lieu of flowers, donations in Julie's memory may be made to the BC Cancer Agency. Condolences may be sent to Earth's Option Cremation and Burial Service website at:





