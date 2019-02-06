Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June "Jeanette" Allan. View Sign

ALLAN, June 'Jeanette' In Loving Memory Jeanette passed away at the James Bay Care Center on January 7th, 2019 comforted by her husband of 37 years, Doug Allan, son Jeffrey Miniely, daughter Colleen Youngblut and Jeffrey's wife Tanya. She is survived by her grandchildren, Katie Youngblut, Alex Youngblut, Liam and Ainslie Miniely, and her great-grandson Gray Youngblut. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Craig and Clare Allan, Craig's wife Linda and Jeanette's step grandchildren, Declan and Keith Allan. Jeanette enjoyed the affection of her friends at her Mill Bay art group, and also her other friends and colleagues both in Mill Bay and Victoria. Her zest for life never left her and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Donations may be made to the S.P.C.A.





