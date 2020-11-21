1/1
June Ann Briese
BRIESE, June Ann 1936 - 2020 Passed away November 6, 2020 at the age of 84. She leaves behind her loving children Catherine (Robert), Dean (Debbbie) and Cheryl; her 4 adored grandchildren and her 3 cherished great-grandchildren. June will be missed by her sister Sheila, her brother Brian many nephews, nieces and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Arnold. A family gathering will be held at a later date. In memory of June, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared with the Briese family at firstmemorialfuneral.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
