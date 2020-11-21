BRIESE, June Ann 1936 - 2020 Passed away November 6, 2020 at the age of 84. She leaves behind her loving children Catherine (Robert), Dean (Debbbie) and Cheryl; her 4 adored grandchildren and her 3 cherished great-grandchildren. June will be missed by her sister Sheila, her brother Brian many nephews, nieces and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Arnold. A family gathering will be held at a later date. In memory of June, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared with the Briese family at firstmemorialfuneral.com