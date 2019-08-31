Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June B. Playsted. View Sign Obituary

June passed peacefully in her sleep August 22, 2019 at the age of 88.



June is survived by her two loving sons Chris Playsted of Victoria and Gary Playsted (Lynn); her two adoring grandsons Colton and Kyle, all of Calgary, Alberta.



June was predeceased by her husband Herb Playsted April 1975 and her long-time companion Karl Maas March 2017.



June was the youngest of seven daughters; Eileen Robertson, Catherine Hunter, Vivian Eyjolfson, Mabel Stein, Molly Galbraith, Doreen Stokes and older sister to Larry Tymo, all of whom she survived.



Special thanks to the incredible staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital for their comfort and care in June's final days and to the very kind staff at Rivera Parkwood Court and Sunrise of Victoria who provided great assistance and kindness during the last couple years of June's life.



It allowed her to live knowing she was always safe while maintaining her dignity.



There will no service at this time but rather a family celebration of life at a future date when her entire family can attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations in June's memory would be appreciated and gratefully accepted to Alzheimer's Society of B.C.

