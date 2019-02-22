Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Beryl Macey. View Sign

MACEY, June Beryl September 30, 1931 to February 19, 2019 Our beautiful mother left us peacefully in the early evening of February 19th surrounded by her family and caregivers. She departed with the same grace, dignity and humour with which she lived her life, and she will be forever missed. Predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Violet Elizabeth and her husband Samuel, June leaves to celebrate her life her daughters Elizabeth and son-in-law Clive, granddaughter Gemma; Caroline and son-in-law Matthew and grandchildren Elizabeth and Nicholas. Born in Leicester, England, she attended The Wyggeston Grammar School for Girls , where she excelled academically and at field hockey and developed a lifelong love of sports. She was a proud supporter of Leicester City Football Club to the end. In 1951, she met her Sammy, the love of her life, on Jersey, Channel Islands. Theirs was a long and happy marriage, bolstered by their love and respect for each other, devotion to their family and friends, and a shared enjoyment of travel and the arts. June always kept a beautiful home, loved entertaining and was particularly happy in her garden. She was an active volunteer throughout her life including at the AGGV and Oak Bay Archives. The family wishes to thank Mother's devoted caregivers Shirley Duldulao and Jose Ric Donayre, Drs. Rosenberg, Wass, Wei and Szeto, and nurses Darshan, Judy and Elsbeth. "And so, having entered the fullness of my years, from there by the grace of God I go on my way rejoicing." Dame Muriel Spark Funeral services entrusted to First Memorial. Flowers gratefully declined. If you wish, donations may be made to The Sam and June Macey Graduate Scholarships at the University of Victoria. Private family service. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 from 5-7pm at Abkhazi Garden Teahouse, 1964 Fairfield Rd.





