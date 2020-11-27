1/1
June M. Kadonoff
June 10, 1934 - November 25, 2020
KADONOFF, June. Born June 10, 1934 in New Brunswick to Thomas and Jessie Jardine. She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband Bernard "Bob" Kadonoff, with whom she traveled the world and had many adventures. She is survived by her two grateful sons, Bruce (Chantal) and Jeff (Tracy), her beloved granddaughter Teadora. She is also survived by her sister Georgia and many nieces and nephews.

No flowers, by request. Donations may be made to the Cancer Agency, Hospice or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
