KIDDLE, June Marie (Brooks) June passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She is lovingly remembered by Geoff, her husband of 66 years, son Brook (Mary), daughters Brenda Watson (Tom) and Elizabeth Coltart (Scott), grandsons Anthony, Thomas, Patrick, Terrence and Brandon, sisters Liz Ciocca and Carol Graham (nephew Craig, his wife Alana & daughter Holly). Although born June 13, 1930 in North Vancouver, June was a true Vancouver Island lady. She grew up in the remote and tight knit community of Port Alice where she developed her strong sense of family and made friends that lasted a lifetime. June was a fine athlete in her younger years. Nature and the outdoors were her passion (an avid hiker, swimmer and fly fisher). This developed into a love of beach walks, trailer camping and especially gardening in later years. June was a fine student and had a lifelong love of learning. She was a voracious reader of all forms of literature and enjoyed a lively political or philosophical discussion. June was a unique and formidable lady with high moral standards. She was also sensitive, spiritual and caring, fun loving with a wonderful sense of humour and fondness for gracious living. She enjoyed travelling Canada and the USA and always kept abreast of world events. She had a lifelong thirst for knowledge and loved art and music of all kinds; classic Jazz in particular. She had an amazing jazz record collection at a very early age. The house in Mill Bay always had music playing. June loved to dance and sing. June and Geoff married in Vancouver June 4, 1953. After a brief stint in Kamloops they landed on Redfern St. in Oak Bay, then moved out to West Saanich Road across the street from Geoff's parents. In 1958, they acquired property on Kilmalu Road in Mill Bay owned by June's Aunt Doris and Uncle Les. Geoff's father, Gwyn and Les built them the house where June and Geoff were to raise their family (along with numerous pets) and welcome friends and relatives in the years to come. It was June's tranquil and beautiful sanctuary for the rest of her life. The family would like to give thanks to Dr. Walton, Dr. Miller and Dr. Lindsay & the team at Cowichan Valley Hospital, acute care ward. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.





