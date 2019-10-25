Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Patricia Burley. View Sign Obituary

BURLEY, June Patricia June Patricia Burley (Atkinson), was born on the family homestead in Springwater, Saskatchewan and passed away October 15, 2019 at Hospice in Vernon, BC, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. June is survived by the love of her life Ray, son Trevor, brother Harry Atkinson, sister Jackie Chanin, both of Victoria, step-children Art Burley, Sharon Burley of Victoria and many nieces and nephews. June spent her early years working in Saskatchewan, before moving to Victoria in the late 1950's. she then resided in Ocean Falls working at the Hudson Bay. In 1968, in a move to Prince George, June started working for BCTel, a career she would enjoy till her retirement. She moved back to Victoria, in mid-1970's and in 1982, while at a dance, she met Ray, the man she would love with all her heart, and spend the rest of her life with. Ray and June got married, in Victoria, before retiring to Desert Cove, in Vernon, BC, spending their winters in Yuma, Arizona. June was noted for her love of music and her piano playing. While living in Victoria, she shared her music with patients at the EMI clinic, and later played at Seniors Homes in Vernon. She often played at Desert Cove gatherings as well, and will be remembered fondly for her beautiful piano style. June had requested cremation with no service to follow and we are honoring her wishes. We would like to thank Dr. Welsh and Dr. Cunningham for their care of June throughout her battle and also the staff at Hospice for the compassion and care of our dearest June during her final days. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family's on-line obituary @







