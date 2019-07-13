Jurre Roos

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jurre Roos.
Service Information
Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC
V9B 2W4
(250)-478-3821
Obituary

ROOS, Jurre June 26, 1928 - July 6, 2019 Passed peacefully at home at the age of 91. Survived by his wife Corona and brother Paul (Sophia). Fondly remembered by children Marie Ann (Frank), Monique, Paul, Leslie (Mark), Corona and Christel (Brian); grand-children Sean (Trudy), Danielle (Bobby), Michaela, Eric, Rachael (Dan), Martine, Nolan, Emma (Will), Steven (Krista), Krista, Mathew (Alexis), Walter, Benjamin and Elsie; great-grandchildren Chloe, Micah, Jaydin, Nathin, Jackson, Eliza, Amelia and Juniper; and his nieces, nephews, and many friends. A service will be held at the Metchosin Community House (4430 Happy Valley Road, Victoria BC) at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation. Condolences can be left at sandscolwood.ca
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 13 to July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.