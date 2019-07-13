ROOS, Jurre June 26, 1928 - July 6, 2019 Passed peacefully at home at the age of 91. Survived by his wife Corona and brother Paul (Sophia). Fondly remembered by children Marie Ann (Frank), Monique, Paul, Leslie (Mark), Corona and Christel (Brian); grand-children Sean (Trudy), Danielle (Bobby), Michaela, Eric, Rachael (Dan), Martine, Nolan, Emma (Will), Steven (Krista), Krista, Mathew (Alexis), Walter, Benjamin and Elsie; great-grandchildren Chloe, Micah, Jaydin, Nathin, Jackson, Eliza, Amelia and Juniper; and his nieces, nephews, and many friends. A service will be held at the Metchosin Community House (4430 Happy Valley Road, Victoria BC) at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation. Condolences can be left at sandscolwood.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 13 to July 14, 2019