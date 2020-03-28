KALLSTROM, Justine It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of a true west coast island woman Justine Andrea Kallstrom. She was born March 24, 1964 in Port Alberni. She passed peacefully with her daughter at her side on March 3, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her mother Eileen Hansen. Justine is survived by her daughter Ajauni, father Ferdinand, stepmother Marjorie, sisters Nicole, Simone, and Jeneanne, and brother Ture, nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends, including her beloved cats Kato and Luka. We thank the many doctors, nurses, and technicians in Victoria and Vancouver who fought for her. Please visit www.earthsoption.com to share memories, leave condolences for the family, and to receive updates for the celebration of her life, to be held in August.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020