BENCKHUYSEN, Justus Adriaan September 4, 1935 - June 28, 2020 Justus Benckhuysen, beloved husband of Louise Benckhuysen of Colwood, passed away peacefully at The Heights at Mt. View on June 28, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He was the loving father of: Henk (Lisa), Eric (Lynn), Gerard (Wendy), Justus (Michelle), Martin (Amanda) and Alex. He will also be dearly missed by his 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He will also be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Justus was born in Leiden, The Netherlands. After marrying Louise in 1960, they immigrated to Canada. After Louise, ships were his first love which led to a career as a naval architect and professional engineer. Justus was a sailor at heart. Psalm 121:7-8 The Lord will keep you from all harm- The Lord will watch over your coming and going.