On March 21, 2019 Kaiden traded his kape for his wings. Survived by his parents, 5 siblings & many Grand/Great parents. A hero to many who knew him, but to me forever my little boy, who had a heart of gold & a smile that lit up any room. Diagnosed in 2017 with Anaplastic Ependymoma grade 3. Kaiden had one goal to get awareness of Brain Cancer out there. He asks that people register for the up coming Brain Tumour walk May 26. Huge Thank you to Alli & all of the Tour De rock family for always having Kaiden's back. Thank you to Dr. Hukin & Naomi at BCCH, staff at Vic General Oncology, hospice team and Andrea. You all had a special bond with Kaiden that helped him in his journey.



As Kaiden requested there will be a gathering of family & friends at Willows Beach April 6 at 1pm.



If there ever comes a day Where we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever -Winnie the Pooh

Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 28, 2019

