CZOTTER, Kalman Leslie January 3, 1954 - December 8, 2016 We'll treasure forever the love we shared, The things you did, the way you cared. If only we could hear your voice , see your smile, or sit and talk with you a while. To be together in the same old way, Would be our dearest wish today. Deep in our hearts your memory is kept, For a husband and father we'll never forget. Love always, Joan, Ashley, Mark, Wes, Kim and Kellen