Ignatius Kapila Boteju, 80, of Victoria, BC, passed away on January 10, 2020.



Kap was born on February 1, 1939, to parents Marshall and Joyce in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Kap studied engineering at the University of Peradeniya. He enjoyed a long and successful career as a bridge designer for the Ministry of Transportation and Highways for the Government of British Columbia.



He married Pamela Wijesinghe in 1968 and they immigrated to Canada with their first child, Karen, in 1971. Kap spent the rest of his days living in Victoria, BC, but never forgot the beautiful island of his birth.



Outside of work, Kap spent much of his time volunteering for his church, St. Patrick’s Parish. He remained dedicated to the Knights of Columbus for almost fifty years.



Kapila was predeceased by his sister, Hema. He is survived by his daughters, Karen (Dennis), Charmaine, and Tanya (Jennifer); his former wife, Pamela; his sisters Malathi and Kanthi; his grandchildren Sean and Marissa; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and godchildren.



A funeral service is scheduled for noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 2060 Haultain St., Victoria, BC.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

