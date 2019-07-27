JENSON, Karen Karen Jenson, of Victoria, B.C. passed away peacefully, surrounded with love and prayers, on July 21, 2019 in Victoria. We are grateful for her gift of life and love. Karen was born in Ames, Iowa to Earl and Alva (Gray) on January 2, 1969. She is survived by her brother Carl (Kim) of Victoria, nieces Lily and Rowan and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She graduated with honours from Prince of Wales in Vancouver and went on to study music at the King Edward Campus (Langara) and the University of Victoria. Her dreams were shattered by the early onset of Schizophrenia. Friends, family, doctors and her indomitable spirit and faith helped her live life to the fullest. She loved nature and singing and had many talents in music, photography, gardening and baking. She approached her recent diagnosis of breast cancer with courage. Her warm smile, laughter and loving presence will be greatly missed. Her gentle spirit lives on to comfort the many who loved her. Friends are invited to a celebration of life to be held on August 8th at First Metropolitan United Church at 2:00 pm. The family extend their gratitude to Dr. Galanos, Dr, Shrikhande, Dr. Long, Dr. Sulphur and the BC Cancer specialists, Andrea Hofmeyer and the Oak Bay Unit, Inspire Health and all who have supported us. Memorial donations may be made to the B.C. Schizophrenia Society, BC Cancer or a charity of your choice. Condolences or donations may be made at www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 27 to July 28, 2019