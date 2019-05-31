Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen N. Ringstead. View Sign Obituary

Our family is saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Karen Natasja Ringstead on April 1 2019 with her loving husband Barry and cherished son Cameron by her side. Recently predeceased by her mother Gerrie, Karen now leaves her father Ken Prasing and sister Kyra Prasing to deeply mourn her passing along with their extended families. She will also be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the Ringstead clan. All who knew Karen will be very aware of her amazingly giving heart, fabulous abilities and grand accomplishments (her proudest of which is Cameron) so there is no need to list all she did to improve the world around her. Her most cherished moments were spent with family and friends, most recently traveling extensively in Europe to enjoy the grandeur of nature with them. Karen`s was a life lived with hope, strength and grace. We as a family hope that you will honor her memory by always living life to the fullest with love and laughter. With respect to her wishes there will be a private celebration of life.



A life well lived is a legacy, of joy and pride and pleasure, a living, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure.



Donations in Karen`s memory can be made to

