Karen Penelope Anema (née Bain) passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 following a long and arduous journey with breast cancer which metastasized two years ago. She passed away peacefully in her home with her loving husband.



She was born in Ottawa, Ontario on November 16, 1955 to Kenneth and Edith (Sis) Cavell Bain (née Randall). She attended Ridgemont High School in Ottawa, St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, and the University of British Columbia where she received her degree in Psychology in 1976.



Karen was a very proud mother of her children, Julia Maren Kwinter of Vancouver, and David Maurice (Carrie) Kwinter of Newfoundland. She is also survived by her husband, Keimpe (Kim) Anema, daughters Marissa Anema and Tanisha Anema; her sister, Susan (Bob) Torrington of London, Ontario; brother, Peter Bain of Victoria, B.C.; three grandchildren, Max, Ben and Leo Kwinter of Newfoundland; nieces, Lisa Bain and Arlin Cuncic; and nephews, Michael Bain and Adrian Torrington.



She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who truly enjoyed her family and friends. Karen was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.



Karen enjoyed boating, golf, skiing, snowshoeing, had a passion for reading, watching documentaries, and travelling. She painted using acrylics and loved the arts, literature and the pursuit of knowledge. She had a gift of writing effortlessly. She reaffirmed her beliefs and confirmed her faith at the Ottawa Christ Church Cathedral, with Bishop Chapman on June 4, 2017.



The family gives thanks to Dr. Nicol Macpherson and the staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital, and the Cancer Agency for their tremendous care and compassion for Karen. Having a warning about the inevitable has made Karen's journey easier to accept. She looked forward to seeing those family and close friends who have passed before her in the afterlife. Karen will be cremated and returned to Howe Sound where she spent 30 years of her adult life.

