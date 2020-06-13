Karin K. Scarborough
February 17, 1949 - May 29, 2020
Scarborough, Karin (Kattler) February 17, 1949-May 29, 2020 Passed away peacefully after a year of bravely battling a terminal cancer diagnosis. Karin was a highly accomplished figure skater, completing her gold levels, and toured with Ice Capades. She spent 25 years teaching figure skating at several clubs around Victoria and throughout B.C. She leaves behind two children, three grandchildren, and many friends whom she considered family. Karin’s wacky sense of humour and strength will be missed but forever remembered. We will miss you Umma!

Special thanks to Father Rolfe and the Palliative Care Team at Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
