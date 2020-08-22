1/
Karin Porat
PORAT, Karin L. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Saanichton, BC on Vancouver Island. Karin dedicated her life to helping others as a teacher, assistant - then vice principal with the Calgary Board of Education. She was also a writer and went on to start a successful consulting business conducting workshops, doing public speaking events and working as an executive coach across Canada and parts of the United States. Her life's purpose was to help as many people as possible flourish and become what they're capable of being. She will be greatly missed by the many lives that she touched and will never be forgotten. Karin is survived by her two sons Bruce and Andrew Porat. Karin loved nature and found enjoyment through hiking, skiing, walking and gardening, In lieu of flowers, cards and other sentiments, the family asks that all donations be made to either The Nature Conservancy of Canada; charitable registration number 11924 6544 RR0001 or to the Pacific Wild charity at www.pacificwild.org (if so desired). Due to the Co-Vid-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral service. Condolences and other sentiments may be left at www.victoriasimplycremations.com "What a caterpillar calls the end of life, wise men call a butterfly." - Chinese proverb



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
