Karl was born June 24, 1929, to Heinrich and Maria Koster. He and his sisters Marianne and Elisabeth lived through WW2 in Germany. His formal schooling ended at 15 when he ran away from school to avoid being conscripted as a Nazi soldier. However, he never stopped learning. He was studying to be a Master Gardener when his father suggested he emigrate to Canada. Arriving in Halifax at Pier 21 in January, he inquired where he might garden? The reply set him on a train, headed for the West Coast. Karl traded German lessons for English lessons with Patricia, and communications flourished so well that the two married in 1958. Four children followed: Michael (Corine), Elisabeth (Keith), Christopher (Jen) and Theresa (Armin). Karl designed and maintained many gardens around Victoria, as well as developing his own on weekends, while Pat lectured and researched at UVic. In due time 7 grandchildren were added to the family circle: Alec, Matthew, Aidan, Elora, Griffin, Max and Sampson; all particularly loved Easter egg hunts in the Ferndale garden. Karl devotedly tended Pat during her final illness. He continued to travel, primarily to satisfy his great love of English gardens and theatre. He also volunteered at Abkhazi Gardens and HPC, where he developed many friendships. Recently, even as his health declined, he could be found, secateurs in hand and plaid cap on his head, tending to his garden. Service at Holy Cross, 4049 Gordon Head, May 3 at 11am. The family are grateful to all who have walked with Karl on his journey.

