Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Memorial service 12:00 PM McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

PITKETHLEY, Karolyn Marie (nee Stewart) Karoyln, age 90 passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 at Oak Bay Lodge. She was born at home in Thamesville, Ontario on November 14, 1929 to the late Dr. Daniel Logan Stewart and Carolyn Stewart (nee Wesley). Predeceased by her husband Andy W. Pitkethley (1993), whom she married in 1965 and her brother Donald Logan Stewart (2006) of Toronto. Karoyln is survived by her daughter Melanie Brown (Brian Gibson) of Victoria; granddaughters Megan Hyldig (Lee) and Chelsea Zboyovsky (Trevor); step-grandchildren Darcy Gibson (Sherry), Dallas Gibson (Rhonda); Tara-Lee Andrew (Greg) and 8 great-grandchildren. Also, nephew Logan Stewart (Jackie), niece Kathryn Stewart (Tony) and cousin Michael Aston. Karolyn attended Thamesville Secondary School and graduated as an RN from the Toronto School of Nursing in 1952. She worked in Detroit, Windsor, Manitoba and then BC. Karolyn went on to complete her administration diploma. An avid golfer, Karolyn and Andy thoroughly enjoyed their time spent at the Victoria Golf Club where they had been members since 1965. Besides golf, Karolyn loved tennis, curling, the bridge club, playing the piano and the outdoors. She attended St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church for many years and cherished her visits from the church elders during her time at Oak Bay Lodge. The family is grateful for the professional and supportive care she received from Dr. Luckhurst and the staff at Oak Bay Lodge. "We love and will cherish our time together. Forever grateful to have you in my life." A Memorial Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at 12 noon. Condolences may be offered to the family at







