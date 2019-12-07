Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kate Glover. View Sign Obituary

GLOVER, Kate It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our sister Kate. Kate passed away in Victoria on November 22, 2019. The third of seven children, Kate was born to Ed and Mary Glover on February 11, 1946 in Kilwinning, Scotland. She was predeceased by her parents, her nephew Zachary (1972-1992), and her brother Ed (1947-2003). She leaves to mourn her passing her sisters Marga, Pat (Henning), Joan, Anne (Larry), her brother Steve (Laurie), her sister-in-law Elizabeth (Ralph), many nieces and nephews and their families. After attending the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton and Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Kate enjoyed a successful career with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, eventually becoming director of communications for the Pacific Region. Throughout her life Kate demonstrated an unwavering commitment to family. Upon retirement she pursued her passion for all thing's food related, eventually qualifying as a professional chef. She enjoyed inviting family to share meals at her Oak Bay townhome for many a special event. She took great pleasure in planning and hosting her annual Christmas Eve dinner, then quickly following up providing delicious offerings for our large family Christmas dinner. Kate will be missed by her entire family. We all recognized her generosity, her intelligence, her easy conversation, and her kind quirkiness. The American author Joseph Campbell wrote "the privilege of a lifetime is being who you are"; Kate was certainly one of those who lived her own life, and she did it her way. Rest in Peace Kate. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Kate on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 12:10 pm in Saint Patrick's Church, 2060 Haultain Street in Oak Bay. Condolences may be offered to the family at







