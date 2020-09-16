Survived by her loving husband David, children, Kathy (Pat), Barbara (Ross), David (Kim), Grandchildren, Lindsay (Chris), Matthew (Vyctoria), Kristopher (Ali), Katie (Brendan), Davey (Taralee), Rylan, great grandchildren, Lily, Marin, Greyson, Amelia, and Charlotte. Irene was born in Rossland, BC to parents Carl and Dagmar Hanson. Irene graduated from the Nursing School of the Vancouver General Hospital in August, 1955. Where she meet and married David in June, 1956. They settled after a time in Victoria and their final home was in Sidney, BC looking over the boats. Irene was a long time PEO sister and member of Engineer Wives. Irene passed away peacefully in Powell River with family by her side. A special thank you to the staff at Willingdon Creek for all the wonderful care and friendship you gave Mom over the past 3 years, and thank you to the Heights and Mt View .



