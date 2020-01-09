In Memory of our beautiful Kathy September 27, 1958 to January 9, 201. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you, 10 years has passed and the empty void within our hearts is bigger than ever.
If Roses Grow In Heaven
If roses grow in Heaven Lord,
Please pick a bunch for me,
Place them in my Sister's arms and tell her they are from me.
Tell her that I love and miss her,
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while.
Because remembering her is easy, I do it everyday,
But there's an ache within my heart that will never go away.
Love you more than words can express, Mom, Dad & Cindy
Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 9, 2020