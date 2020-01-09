Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Loretta MCDONALD ROWBOTHAM. View Sign Obituary

In Memory of our beautiful Kathy September 27, 1958 to January 9, 201. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you, 10 years has passed and the empty void within our hearts is bigger than ever.



If Roses Grow In Heaven



If roses grow in Heaven Lord,



Please pick a bunch for me,



Place them in my Sister's arms and tell her they are from me.



Tell her that I love and miss her,



And when she turns to smile,



Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while.



Because remembering her is easy, I do it everyday,



But there's an ache within my heart that will never go away.



Love you more than words can express, Mom, Dad & Cindy

In Memory of our beautiful Kathy September 27, 1958 to January 9, 201. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you, 10 years has passed and the empty void within our hearts is bigger than ever.If Roses Grow In HeavenIf roses grow in Heaven Lord,Please pick a bunch for me,Place them in my Sister's arms and tell her they are from me.Tell her that I love and miss her,And when she turns to smile,Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while.Because remembering her is easy, I do it everyday,But there's an ache within my heart that will never go away.Love you more than words can express, Mom, Dad & Cindy Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close