LOVEJOY, Katherine Mary (née Buziak) 7 January 1935 - 11 May 2019 We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Katherine after a lengthy struggle with a variety of health problems. Katherine was born in Whitkow, Saskatchewan and grew up in North Battleford, Sask. She later obtained a nursing degree and Katherine spent most of her 30-year nursing career as an operating room scrub nurse. It was during her time working in Honolulu that Katherine met her future husband, Louis. Upon retiring, Katherine and Louis settled in Victoria, BC where Katherine took great delight in cultivating beautiful gardens. Her parents Nicholas and Justina (née Swistun), her sister Victoria (Ivan), sister-in-law Janis (Gus) and her brothers Edward (Florence), Albert (Elsie, Marie), Henry (Martha) and Morris (Francis) predeceased her. She leaves behind her loving husband Louis, son Nicholas, daughter-in-law Marilyn (née Devine), granddaughter Willow, sister Millie (Victor), brother Gus (Janis) and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. However, she would never forgive not noting that, among her very most favorite, were: nephews Art, Jeff and Jerry, nieces Evelyn, Kelly, grand-nieces Lindsay, Sara, and sister-in-law Janis. The Lovejoy family wishes to express its sincere appreciation for the professional and loving care provided to Katherine by the Baptist Housing staff at The Heights Care Home in Victoria over the 5 1/2 years of her residence there. Respecting Katherine's wishes, no public service will be held. A private, family only, memorial service will be conducted at the Mausoleum in the Royal Oak Burial Park on Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC for the commitment of her ashes. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made, in Katherine's name, to a charity of your choice. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 19, 2019

