Katherine May
CHARD, Katherine Louise May 15, 1952 - November 9, 2020 Dog walker extraordinaire. Her devoted and prescient parents, Bob and Sheila Chard, enabled her to enjoy her home on Pemberton Road for 47 years. Well loved by her siblings, Ian, Anne, Mary and Wilson, her in-laws, nieces and nephews. Best "Mom" to all her kids - whether four legged or feathered or finned. She will be missed by her many friends and neighbours who benefitted from her never failing social events, her forthright manner and humour. Kath's ability to mix metaphors was unrivalled. Rest In Peace, Kath. You were, indeed, a "whole new kettle of ballgame."



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
