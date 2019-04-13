In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Rose Fuller. View Sign

FULLER, Katherine Rose (McCooey) February 17, 1956 - April 14, 2018 "I love how when we slow down all the simple most beautiful moments create such colourful tapestries." Over the past year, shock has slowly given way to a deeper ache: the permanence of losing you and what our new reality looks like without you. What gets us through each day is focusing on the idea that you are not gone, insomuch as you live on through the words and actions-most remarkably your selflessness and kindness-in all those whom you touched. Those words you spoke during your final weeks, with the sun on your shoulders and a smile on your face, stand testament to your humbling strength of character. The resilience, courage, and humour you showed in the face of heartbreaking circumstances outside our control encompass the incredible way you chose to live - always in celebration of life and defiance of death. We are taking care of each other just as you wished. You told us never to waste a moment and to get out and live; we do so each day to make you proud and to honour you. We miss you and love you, mom.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

