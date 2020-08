Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Katherine Thorpe (nee Bond) . Kay was pre-deceased by her parents James and Florence, and brother Lewis. She leaves behind sister Elizabeth and brother James, 5 children, 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren.



Service by invitation only.



