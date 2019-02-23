Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen A. Ward. View Sign

On February 12, 2019 Kathleen Anne Ward (nee Hairsine) passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Kathleen lived with ovarian cancer for the last three and half years. Despite the many challenges that came along with the diagnosis, Kathleen was able to spend a great amount of quality time with her family and friends and never let her diagnosis stand in the way of enjoying life, being in nature and having fun with those she loved.



Kathleen will be deeply missed by her family; husband Jeff, daughter Hillary (husband Eric), son Cameron (partner Lauren), mother Gwen, sisters Susan and Carla (Brian), brother David (Shannon), and nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held on April 20th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the University Club of the University of Victoria.



Kath's wish was that donations be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada.

