McISAAC, Kathleen Bettie November 26, 1947 - January 15, 2020 A very bright light has just gone out. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Kathleen Bettie McIsaac on January 15th, 2020, at the age of 72. She died peacefully, in the care of family, friends and medical staff at the Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC, following a courageous journey with cancer. She is survived by her much loved children, sons Peter, Jeremy and Ben (Paola), and daughter Jessica; by her seven cherished grandsons, Ethan, Callum, Lucas, Finlay, Gabriel, Luke and Noah; and by her beloved sisters Anne, Pauline (Bob), Susan and brother John (Veronique). She will be missed by her dear friends Catharine and Sandy, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces and friends and colleagues on Thetis and Vancouver Island, across Canada and around the world. Kathleen was born on November 26th, 1947, in Glenapp, Scotland, and immigrated to Vancouver in 1957. Earning a B.A. Sociology and Law degree (LL.B) at UVic, she served on a number of administrative justice tribunals and was honoured to serve with the Indian Residential Schools Adjudication Secretariat, overseeing safe and respectful hearings with survivors across Canada. Kathleen brought a rare light to the world. She was committed to caring for others, and she afforded those whose lives she touched the gift of truly feeling seen. She loved her garden and being on the water. She left an impression on everyone she met because of her kindness, intelligence, integrity, and so much more. She delighted in God, and in what He provided for her. Her faith was her strength, her spirit her gift, her sweet soul a beauty unparalleled. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, at 2:00 pm on February 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to the BC Cancer Foundation or Victoria Hospice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020