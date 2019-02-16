Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen "Mary" BOURNS. View Sign









BOURNS, Kathleen "Mary" January 01, 1929, Winnipeg, MB - February 07, 2019, Duncan, BC It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, Mary, at the age of 90. Predeceased by her loving husband C. David Bourns (2002); brother Denis Lee (1997); sister Joan Finch (2005); niece Cynthia Church (Lee) (1983); nephew Lee Finch (2017). Left to honour her are her children Peter Bourns, Kathleen Mowat (Rodney), Kevin Bourns (Frances), and Megan Bourns. Grandchildren Stephanie and Zachary Mowat. Many dear nieces and nephews in British Columbia and Saskatchewan and David's cousins in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. Mary had an adventurous spirit that took her to the UK in her youth allowing her to travel to parts of Europe while she was there. Upon her return home to Vancouver she met and married our dad in 1956, beginning their life of travel and adventures starting with their honeymoon to Kingston, Ontario for dad's new job. The first of many cross country moves for our family including Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec and back to Ontario. The love of travel stayed with our mother her whole life. There were many family camping vacations across Canada and the US with regular visits to family in Vancouver. Retirement brought our parents back home to British Columbia where they made Vancouver Island home. More international travel and some great road trips ensued. Throughout her life our mother showed us how to live and love. Whether donating to charities, volunteering or caring for her niece Cynthia as a child; mom had a kind and generous spirit. Mom found great satisfaction in her jobs as school secretary at Havergal College. After that she moved to Administrative Assistant at CNIB and later in her semi-retirement as a private secretary to a retired Cabinet Minister working in the private sector. Kathy, Kevin and Megan are very grateful for the wonderful and compassionate care our mother received at Cowichan District Hospital in Duncan, British Columbia. Special thanks to Dr. Sanders and nurses Char and Kelsey. A family memorial will take place later this year. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations may be made to Participation House Foundation, 620 Colborne St., Suite 101, London, ON N6B 3R9 or online at www.participationhouse.com or to The Canadian Red Cross at www.redcross.ca Condolences may be sent to www.firstmemorialduncan.com Funeral Home First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan

