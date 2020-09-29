1/1
Kathleen Card
CARD, Kathleen September 6, 1920 - August 27, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kay Card. Kay was born and raised in London, England. During the war, she served in the British Forces in the A.T.S. It was during this time that she met her husband-to-be Leo who was in the R.C.A.F. stationed in the UK. They were married September 8, 1945 with Kay becoming one of the first war brides to arrive in Canada on July 27, 1946. After the war the young couple remained in the R.C.A.F. and moved several times within Canada and finally settled in Victoria in 1972. Kay joined the Hospital Auxiliary at St. Joseph's and then the V.G.H. and served for 25 years. She also belonged to the War Brides Club. After 63 years of marriage, Kay was predeceased by Leo in 2008. She is survived by Leo's family Donzella and Rodney and families in Nova Scotia; friends and relatives in England; and among other friends in Canada Judy, Werner, Joyce and Bob. Kay spent 9 years at Glenwarren Lodge and loved her patio windows where she could see various trees that changed colours with the seasons. No service at Kay's request.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
