On July 7, 2019 our mother, sister, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend (Kathleen) Della passed away peacefully with family at her side. Born in Ohaton, Alberta her family moved to Victoria when she was a young girl, then to a farm in Central Saanich, eventually returning to the City to attend high school.



Della is survived by brother Bob, son Rick (Tracy), daughters Cyndi (Dwayne) and Arlene (Cliff), Stepchildren Brenda (Bob), Janet (Alan), Duncan, Louise, Matt (Vicky), Charlie (Lara), Nick (Carol) and best friend Margaret Billings. She was predeceased by her second husband, Henry Paul Smith; son Gary Edward Rumsby; first husband (Alfred Edward) Ted Rumsby; and siblings, Ken, Irene and Lyle.



Inspired by Paul, Della loved to learn and attended courses at UVIC and continued in her quest for learning the rest of her life. Paul and Della backpacked in the Olympic Mountains and travelled Europe many times. After Paul died, Della often accompanied her children camping around Vancouver Island and taking trips with friends. She was devoted to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren - her joy in life. Cooking, avid bridge player, gardening, music, sewing, knitting and other crafts kept her busy. She always had projects on the go. A volunteer at Swan Lake for 19 years and Summer in the Park (Playfair) in the 1960's.



We will miss her a lot.



No service at her request. A family gathering will be held at a later date.

Published in The Times Colonist from July 12 to July 14, 2019

