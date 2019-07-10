Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen E. HYDE. View Sign Obituary

Hyde, Kathleen Ellen 'Kay' (Cruickshank) died peacefully on July 2nd, 2019 at The Lodge at Broadmead, Victoria after a brief illness. Kay was born in Edmonton, Alberta in 1927 to Grace (Duncan) & Norman Cruickshank. She graduated from the University of Alberta with a special interest in journalism and history. Kay married Don L.M. Hyde in 1949 and lived in the Peace River Country, Edmonton & Calgary, Alberta, Toronto, Ontario, Weston, Connecticut, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia & London, England. She and Don retired to Victoria in 1990 but they continued to travel around the world for many years.Kay is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Don, and her four children and their spouses, Peter & Karen Hyde, Robert Hyde & Maria Robinson, Peter & Barbara (Hyde) Talbot & David Hyde and Anitra Ingalls. Kay was also the much loved grandmother and great grandmother to Menalie & Sydney Hyde, Jessica & Guerin Sykes, Kirstin & Kimberly Hyde, William Hyde Talbot, Alex Ingalls Hyde, Benjamin & Nathan Sykes, as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Relatives and friends may leave online condolences at Legacy.com . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lodge at Broadmead online www.broadmeadcare.com or directly:Broadmead Care4579 Chatterton WayVictoria BC V8X 4Y7 Published in The Times Colonist on July 10, 2019

