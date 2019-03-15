Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Jennifer BONSDORF. View Sign

Kathleen left us on March 8, 2019, in her 80th year. She was born in Yorkshire, England and came to Canada in 1952 with her parents Gladys and Horace Brooke. It was here that she met her future husband Gunter, with whom she enjoyed 56 wonderful years of marriage. Together they traveled in their 5th wheel to Northern BC and Alaska in the summer and Arizona in the winter. She also enjoyed spending time with her family at their cabin on Lake Cowichan. Together they had a family that she was most proud of, her sons Paul (Diane) and Wayne (Barbara). Along with grandchildren Cara (Lee), Alan (Tanisha), Amber (Shayne) and Tamara, as well as four great-grandsons. They will greatly miss their "Oma" who always made sure they were well fed and was always willing to lend a hand and give out lots of hugs. She will also be remembered by her brother Douglas (Jeanette) and her nieces and nephew in Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation. Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019

