MILLER, Kathleen (Kathy) Joyce July 6, 1945 - November 25, 2020 Kathy passed away peacefully Wednesday night after a year-long, bravely-fought, battle with ovarian cancer. Always fun-loving, kind and compassionate, putting others' needs and aspirations ahead of her own, she was much loved and will be sorely missed by her family and all those who knew her. As a Navy wife Kathy often bore the brunt of raising the children and looking after the home while Doug was away at sea. She worked for a number of years at Woolco, did home care for a while in Victoria and Ottawa, and was employed at the Royal Oak Inn/English Language School before retiring for good around 2000. She volunteered at the Horticulture Centre (HCP) for a while and was a member of the Old Cemeteries Society. She loved travelling and was always on the lookout for a casino. Born in Halifax, NS to the late Alden and Hilda (Davison) Smith she is survived by her loving husband, Doug; adoring children, Lisa (Tom) Dynes and Jeff (Sandra) Miller; and cherished grandchildren, Krista and Ryan Miller. Also survived by sisters Judy Smith (Calgary) and Heather Mason (Victoria); brother, Bob Davison (New Minas, NS; and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at the BC Cancer Clinic; Ward 4B South at VGH; the Home and Community Care (Saanich) nurses; and friends and neighbours. No service due to COVID-19 and no flowers please.







