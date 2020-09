Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory Of Kathleen Judith (Judy) Mather-Mace



February 20, 1936 - September 11, 2019



In memory of my precious wife and soul mate who left us one year ago September 11, 2019. Your husband Gary and your loving daughters Deborah, Cynthia and Tassie.



