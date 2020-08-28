1/1
Kathleen Knox Robertson
ROBERTSON, Kathleen Knox April 28, 1923 - August 24, 2020 Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba Kathleen was always connected to her Scottish ancestry. She trained as a Nurse following WW2 and worked in a variety of settings: Great Britain, the USA, and Canada, finally settling in Victoria where she further developed her passion for painting, travel and adventure. Kathleen found great joy and wonder in nature and the simple things of life. She was full of generosity, empathy and compassion for those around her. Hers was a life well-lived. Deep appreciation goes to the staff of Sunset Lodge with whom Kathleen spent the final decade of her life. No service at her request, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. And as Kathleen would often say, "Treasure Yourself." Condolences to the family may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
