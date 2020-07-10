NICHOLSON, Kathleen L. (nee Croft) June 16, 1919 - June 29, 2020 After a 101-year adventure on earth, our amazing Mom, has peacefully left us. Predeceased by her first husband James (Jim) 1980, her second husband Alfred (Al) Smith 2001, her sister Marguerite (Marg) Bugslag 2011 and brother-in-law John (Jack) Bugslag 2013. She is survived by her two children, son Bruce (Anne) Nicholson, daughter Glenys (Jim) Soganic, grandchildren Tara, Brent, Tegan, Chris, Jenny and Michael, and great-grandchildren, Paul, Rose, Mairi and Madeline. Born in London, England, Mom and her sister grew up in Edmonton. In 1943 they both joined the RCAF and were posted to Pat Bay Air Station, during which they both met and eventually married their husbands who were in the Royal Canadian Navy. Kathleen lived most of her life in Victoria, except for eleven years in Sidney with her second husband Alfred. Kathleen was an avid outdoors person and spent many years with the YMCA "Walking Wounded" club hiking the trails around Victoria and the Saanich Peninsula. She was also involved in many volunteering and community activities in Victoria and Sidney. Kathleen served as a District Girl Guide Commissioner for a number of years and volunteered with the First Open Heart Society of BC and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Over the years Kathleen was always active and loved spending time with her family and friends. There was usually a family get together at a lake or home which included a hike or swimming and BBQ dinner. She had many interests including, golf, bridge, hiking, travelling throughout BC and cruising the world. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Craigdarroch Care home in Victoria for their wonderful care and compassion to our Mom during the last 9 years of her life. A Celebration of Life will be planned for Mom at a later date. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.







