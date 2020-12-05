LINGER, Kathleen January 21, 1947 - November 15, 2020 With great sadness, we say goodbye to Kayh Linger who unexpectedly went home to be with Jesus November 15th, 2020 in Victoria, B.C. She was born at the Jubilee Hospital in Victoria on January 21, 1947 where she later went on to train as a nurse. Kayh is survived by her husband Keith, son David (Diana), daughter Catherine (Nathanaël) and three grandchildren Josué, Benjamin and Noémie. She leaves behind her sisters Rita and Sally (Robert) as well as nieces and nephews in California and Ontario. She will be missed by her many friends around the world in England, Ontario and B.C. and her church family at Church of our Lord. Kayh dedicated her life to serving others through nursing, motherhood, and later as Volunteer Coordinator and Executive Director of Doane House Hospice in Newmarket, Ontario, where she had a significant impact in the community. Her compassion and empathy knew no bounds and she loved to have a good laugh with friends. Kayh was an avid reader and shared this passion with others throughout the years. Kayh had a great sense of adventure as well. She traveled to England as a young woman, where she met her husband, and later enjoyed visiting Europe, Central America and Israel. Kayh was a dedicated follower of Christ and had a deep love of the Bible. One of Kayh's favourite verses was Psalm 121: "I lift up my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth." In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke foundation https://www.heartandstroke.ca/
