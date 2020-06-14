Our mother was a remarkable woman. Born into a Vonda, Saskatchewan farming family, she traveled alone to Victoria in 1950 at the age of 19, to became an employee of BC Tel before marrying Stanley John Cox. Children Beverley, David, Julie, Randy and Allan kept Mom quite busy while our father taught at Vic High during the day, and Central Junior High at night. At the age of 30, Mom was left a widow with the five children aged one to six. A knowledgeable gardener, a talented seamstress, Mom kept us well fed and clothed. She bought us a dog, a great addition to our family. When the youngest child entered school full time, Mom herself went back to school, earned her certificate as a Child Case Worker, learned to drive and secured employment with The Ministry of Children and Families. She made weekly visits to her father-in-law Aaron, doing his house cleaning and shopping so that he could remain in his house until his passing. Mom welcomed her own mother into her home and cared for her too, until her passing. Mom took an early retirement in 1988, the year her first grandchild was born. She was delighted to have grandchildren Jake, Riki, Jasmine, Dallas and Honami for whom she sewed a great many clothes. Mom recently welcomed the birth of great-grandson Desmond. Mom continued to live in her Fairfield home of 60 years. At the age of 89, she spent a productive April day toiling in her beloved garden, preparing for the spring planting. She reluctantly came inside for dinner when she suffered a stroke from which she never recovered. Our mother passed peacefully at sunset 5 days later, her daughters by her side.



Kay was predeceased by parents Isodore and Emily Repchinsky, twin brother Oris, son David, nephew Mitchell. Left to mourn are sisters Emily and Edna, brother Walter. Along with her children, grandchildren and nieces Cindy, Debbie and Louise, she will be missed by extended family members Terry, Kelly, Mitch and Meghan.



