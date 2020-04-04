Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Maude Jones. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

JONES, Kathleen Maude September 5, 1930 - March 26, 2020 Kathy passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at the Victoria Hospice at 89 years of age. She will be greatly missed by her children Marlou Mullin (Greg), Marilyn Kreuzinger (Erwin), Marnice Jones (Paul), Griffin Jones (Tracey) and her 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Kathy was born in Edmonton, Alberta and moved to Dawson Creek, BC in 1949 with her husband Ifor Jones. She was widowed in 1966 and continued raising 4 children as a single parent. She moved to Victoria, BC in 1979 where she resided for the remainder of her life. Kathy was always actively involved in dancing, singing, theatre and games. Laughter always followed her and she was often the life of the party. Kathy was an inspiration to others due to her active lifestyle and willingness to keep learning and growing. She always befriended those that needed her most and was loved by many. We would like to thank the staff at Trillium Highgate Lodge who were wonderful to Kathy in her last years and Victoria Hospice who treated her with kindness and respect during her last days. A Celebration of Life will be held at Highgate Lodge when public gatherings are permitted.







JONES, Kathleen Maude September 5, 1930 - March 26, 2020 Kathy passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at the Victoria Hospice at 89 years of age. She will be greatly missed by her children Marlou Mullin (Greg), Marilyn Kreuzinger (Erwin), Marnice Jones (Paul), Griffin Jones (Tracey) and her 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Kathy was born in Edmonton, Alberta and moved to Dawson Creek, BC in 1949 with her husband Ifor Jones. She was widowed in 1966 and continued raising 4 children as a single parent. She moved to Victoria, BC in 1979 where she resided for the remainder of her life. Kathy was always actively involved in dancing, singing, theatre and games. Laughter always followed her and she was often the life of the party. Kathy was an inspiration to others due to her active lifestyle and willingness to keep learning and growing. She always befriended those that needed her most and was loved by many. We would like to thank the staff at Trillium Highgate Lodge who were wonderful to Kathy in her last years and Victoria Hospice who treated her with kindness and respect during her last days. A Celebration of Life will be held at Highgate Lodge when public gatherings are permitted. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close