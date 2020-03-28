Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen "June" McDonald. View Sign Obituary

McDONALD, Kathleen "June" It is with great sadness that the family of Kathleen "June" McDonald (Rumsby), announce her passing on March 16, 2020 in Victoria, British Columbia at the age of 81. June was born on June 14, 1938 to Alfred and Anne Rumsby. On August 28, 1965 June married her best friend and love, Joseph Peter McDonald, who preceded her in death in June 2015. June was a wonderful, kind and gentle lady. She was a registered nurse graduating from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in 1960. June served in the Royal Canadian Air Force as a Flying Nurse and resigned in 1964 to get married. Over the next 38 years until her retirement in 2003, June lived, worked and travelled around the world. She was always ready for another adventure. In the 1960's June jumped aboard a banana boat to travel down the coast of Central America, bravely drove a battered beetle across Canada and was present when the Canadian flag was raised for the first time. Having children never slowed June down and in the early 70's with Joe and toddlers in tow spent more than three months travelling throughout Central America. Next stop was Florida, then on to Africa where she spent many happy years traveling. Her last adventure in 2019 was cruising down the Chobe River on a house boat in Botswana. June is survived by her four children; Morgan (Steven) Brissette, Patrick (Jennifer) McDonald, Lindsay (Ahmed) Mangera, Alix (Lee) McDonald- Smith ; her seven grandchildren; Nathanael, Steven, Brenna, Laila, Victoria, Liam and Hassan; her sister Stella Jacklin and her three sister-in-laws; Florence Stewart, Joan Angrove and Doris Rumsby. A funeral service will be held in either August or September and more information on this will follow in due course. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020

