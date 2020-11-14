1/1
Kathleen Rilla (Cathy) Bryce
BRYCE, Kathleen (Cathy) Rilla March 16, 1942 - November 4, 2020 Cathy was born in Calgary, Alberta. She became a Chartered Accountant in 1969 and worked mostly in the Public Service. She loved to travel and had holidays around the world. At home, she could often be seen driving around town in her blue Malibu convertible. Upon retirement she took up Bridge, golf and art. Cathy was predeased by her parents, John and Olive Gilmour and sister Ruth Ann Mitchel. She was a great person to be around and work with. She will be sorely missed. Condolences and messages may be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
